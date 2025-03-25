EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Posts Earnings Results

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EKF Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EKF opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Tuesday. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.80 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.91. The company has a market cap of £97.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

About EKF Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.