FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

