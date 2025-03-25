Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 156,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 218,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Organto Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.