Ariadne Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.