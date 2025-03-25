Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

