Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Neurogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

