Growth Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Prologis, Welltower, and Incyte are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow their earnings at an above-average rate compared to the market. Investors typically seek these stocks for potential capital appreciation rather than dividend income, often accepting higher price-to-earnings ratios and greater risks in anticipation of significant future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.17. 1,292,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $963.93. 198,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $980.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.13. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.44. 1,284,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,370. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $109.13. 1,713,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 788,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Incyte (INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Incyte stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 911,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 233.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

