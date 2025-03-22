J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 541 ($6.99), with a volume of 3169323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($7.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 599.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 637.51. The company has a market capitalization of £634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.