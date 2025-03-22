J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 541 ($6.99), with a volume of 3169323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($7.71).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is 30.53%.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
