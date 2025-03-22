Financial Comparison: Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Mining and Athena Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36 Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41% Athena Gold N/A -6.37% -5.73%

Summary

This table compares Osisko Mining and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Osisko Mining beats Athena Gold on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

