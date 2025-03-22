Harbour Investments Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

