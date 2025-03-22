Head to Head Survey: Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) versus Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $183.67 million 0.21 N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $11.55 billion 7.32 $1.46 billion $6.52 50.92

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 12.70% 16.47% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zhibao Technology and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 2 6 6 0 2.29

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus target price of $310.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.50%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Zhibao Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

