Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and KORU Medical Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.64 million 2.46 -$8.26 million ($50.56) -0.06 KORU Medical Systems $33.65 million 3.84 -$13.74 million ($0.12) -23.42

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 KORU Medical Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -358.79% -140.68% -78.29% KORU Medical Systems -37.42% -24.60% -16.87%

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Sintx Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

