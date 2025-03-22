Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLA

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.