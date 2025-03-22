Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ORLA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
