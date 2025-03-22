American Century Companies Inc. Sells 174,581 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,581 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.53% of Intuitive Surgical worth $984,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,356,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

