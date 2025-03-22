Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,341 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.