Vestor Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after buying an additional 1,530,572 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Salesforce by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,280,408,000 after buying an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 56,872.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,998,000 after buying an additional 931,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after buying an additional 864,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.74.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,904. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,256 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average of $309.49.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

