Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a negative net margin of 115.49%.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLBX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
