Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $2,998,670. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $266.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average is $240.06. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.