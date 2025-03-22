Vestor Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.