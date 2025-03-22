Vestor Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IJR opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
