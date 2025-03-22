Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,169 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

