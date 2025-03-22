Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 3.6 %
FORTY stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. Formula Systems has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.
About Formula Systems (1985)
