Vestor Capital LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22,640.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

