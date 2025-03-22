Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 7.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $471.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

