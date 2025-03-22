Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.00)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.65). Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TITN stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

