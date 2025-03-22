Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $46.31. Approximately 2,609,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average daily volume of 350,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.