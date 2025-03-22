Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 75,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 83,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Kropz Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The stock has a market cap of £12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16.
Kropz Company Profile
Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.
