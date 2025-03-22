Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.54. 110,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 492,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Puma to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

