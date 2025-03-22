Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.43. Approximately 111,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 132,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.42.
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.23.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.