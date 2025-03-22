KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 2,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,689 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 561,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

