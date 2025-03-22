HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 19,441 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $921,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

