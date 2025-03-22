Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Intellus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Putnam Premier Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 631.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.58 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

