KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.67.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $706.49 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $729.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

