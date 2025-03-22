Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,566 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

TOL stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

