Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 3,721 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $741,037.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ZS opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $449,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
