Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

