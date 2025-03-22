Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0728

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $71.36 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00004291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

