Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $42.18 Average PT from Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

KGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,974,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,770,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 277.97%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

