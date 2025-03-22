aelf Price Hits $0.25 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $182.35 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,896 coins and its circulating supply is 739,281,230 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

