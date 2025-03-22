Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

