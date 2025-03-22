Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

