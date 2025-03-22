Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

