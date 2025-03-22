Promising Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, General Mills, Freeport-McMoRan, Vale, and Barrick Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares issued by companies that engage in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. These stocks are often seen as a way to gain exposure to the fluctuating price of gold, offering investors a potential hedge against market volatility and economic uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,842,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,672,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. 6,219,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.31. 1,320,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.19.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

General Mills stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,438. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,499,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,580,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

