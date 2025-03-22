Construction Stocks To Research – March 20th

Beacon Roofing Supply, Berkshire Hathaway, IonQ, Caterpillar, and Progressive are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to shares in companies primarily involved in the building and infrastructure sectors, including construction, engineering, and the production of building materials. These stocks often reflect the health of the economy and urban development, as increased infrastructure spending and real estate growth tend to drive demand for construction services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

BECN traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,564,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $528.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,045. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $530.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.59 and its 200 day moving average is $468.04.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 23,565,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,316,127. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.92. 1,454,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.41 and its 200-day moving average is $372.23. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35.

