Airline Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, RTX, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares of companies that operate commercial airlines and are publicly traded on stock exchanges. These stocks offer investors partial ownership in an airline, with their performance typically influenced by industry-specific factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, economic cycles, and travel demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 23,196,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,312,618. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 2,544,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,884. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.74. 1,140,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. RTX has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 3,069,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

