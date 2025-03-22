Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.21 and last traded at $56.27. 892,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,957,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

