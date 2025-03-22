Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 2,603,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,590,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,957,832. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,170.70. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,470 shares of company stock worth $8,600,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

