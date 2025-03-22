SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $278.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average of $251.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $199.72 and a 1 year high of $281.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

