Sykon Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Sykon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,551,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,980,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.11 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $794.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

