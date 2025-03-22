Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 16.6% – Still a Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.17 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.17 ($0.11). 3,795,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 444,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.
