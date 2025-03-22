BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 194,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 621,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBB. FMR LLC grew its position in BBB Foods by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after buying an additional 490,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,056 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 95.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

